Toronto Star publisher to cut jobs - sources

TORONTO Nov 10 Torstar (TSb.TO), publisher of
the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest daily newspaper, is offering
immediate buyouts to editorial staff and plans to outsource
ad-building, layout and editing duties, three Star journalists
said on Thursday.
The Star wants to offer immediate redundancy packages,
reporter Richard Brennan wrote on his Twitter account.
A second source, who declined to be identified, said the
newspaper was planning a "major trim" of staff to be completed
by the end of the year.
The Star had been set to outsource some of the jobs earlier
but agreed to a union proposal that reduced its operating
costs, said a third source, who also said the Star was moving
to outsource jobs.
The publisher of the Star, John Cruickshank, has called
three town hall-style meetings to discuss the move with
employees on Thursday and Friday.
The company was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Natalie Armstrong, writing by Alastair Sharp;
editing by Peter Galloway)