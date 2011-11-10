UPDATE 2-Toronto Star publisher offering staff buyouts

* Torstar to outsource layout, editing duties - sources
* No forced exits or targets - Torstar CFO
* Union seeks three weeks pay per year of service
By Natalie Armstrong
TORONTO, Nov 10 Torstar (TSb.TO), the publisher
of the Toronto Star, said on Thursday it is offering buyouts to
editorial staff, though it would not confirm reports from three
Star journalists that it also plans to outsource ad-building,
layout and editing duties.
The Star, Canada's biggest daily newspaper, wants to offer
immediate layoff packages, reporter Richard Brennan wrote on
his Twitter account.
A second source, who declined to be identified, said the
newspaper was planning a "major trim" of staff to be completed
by the end of the year.
The company confirmed the buyout offer, but stressed the
voluntary nature of any exits and said it did not have a target
for how many employees would take the offer.
"This is a voluntary program for anybody who's wishing to
exit on their own terms," Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo
DeMarchi told Reuters.
He declined to give a timeframe or terms for the offer,
which has not yet been formally introduced, or to comment on
outsourcing efforts, which he said were unrelated.
The Star had been set to outsource some of the jobs earlier
but agreed to a union proposal that reduced its operating
costs, said a third source, who also said the Star was moving
to outsource jobs.
"If we lose too many people now, I fear for the paper we
put out," union representative Stuart Laidlaw said. "We've
warned the company: you're not just cutting fat any more."
The company and union have been negotiating since late last
week, with the union pushing for those who agree to leave to
receive three weeks of pay per year of service, up to a maximum
around 80 weeks, Laidlaw said.
The Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union,
represents almost 500 Torstar employees, with around half of
those in the newsroom.
The publisher of the Star, John Cruickshank, has called
three town hall-style meetings to discuss the move with
employees on Thursday and Friday.
