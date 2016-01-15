Toronto Star to close printing plant, affecting 285 jobs

Jan 15 Canadian daily Toronto Star is closing its printing plant in Vaughan, Ontario, affecting about 285 jobs, parent Torstar Corp said on Friday.

Torstar said it reached a deal to outsource printing to Transcontinental Printing and had begun talks with unions representing the affected employees to develop a transition plan. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)