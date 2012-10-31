CORRECTED-Torstar profit falls as advertisers cut spending

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say year-earlier earnings per share was C$0.32, not C$32. Fixes date)
Oct 31 Canadian publisher Torstar Corp reported a 44 percent fall in third-quarter profit on lower spending by advertisers.
Torstar -- publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest daily newspaper -- reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of C$14.1 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$25.2 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a y ear earlier.
Revenue fell 6 percent to C$355.3 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.