Torstar's media business revenue falls as ad sales stay weak

* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, said quarterly revenue from its media business fell nearly 7 percent, mainly due to weak print advertising.
The company - publisher of the Toronto Star, a string of regional newspapers and Harlequin romance novels - said net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$20.6 million ($18.5 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$21.1 million, a year earlier.
The company's income was flat on a per-share basis.
Operating revenue from Torstar's media business fell to C$271.4 million from C$290.8 million, a year earlier.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing