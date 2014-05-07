Toronto Star publisher Torstar's quarterly sales falls 7 pct

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Canada's Torstar Corp said first-quarter sales slipped, hurt by an 8 percent fall in revenue at its media business, which publishes the country's largest daily newspaper the Toronto Star.
Operating revenue from the media business fell to C$211.3 million ($194 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from C$229.8 million, a year earlier.
The company's total sales slipped 7 percent to C$292.4 million.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose 70 percent to C$7.1 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, as operating costs fell 7 percent.
Torstar said last week it would sell its Harlequin romance novel publishing business to News Corp for C$455 million. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.