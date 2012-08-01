UPDATE 1-Torstar profit falls on weak advertising

August 1 Canadian publisher Torstar Corp
reported a 68 percent fall in second-quarter profit
citing weak spending by advertisers.
Torstar -- publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest
daily newspaper -- has been increasing its investment in digital
initiatives as the outlook for the print advertising market
darkens.
"Our media results were not immune from the soft advertising
environment," CEO David Holland said in a statement.
The company reported a decline in print advertising revenue
for the Toronto Star and Metroland Media Group newspapers, but
revenue for the Metro newspapers rose.
Torstar -- which also publishes romance novels under the
Harlequin banner -- said it expects a decline in second half
results at Harlequin as it pays higher royalties to authors for
digital sales.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to
C$35.7 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the
April-June quarter, from C$112.7 million, or C$1.41 per share, a
year earlier when the company recorded a C$74.6 million gain
related to the sale of its stake in CTV Inc.
Operating revenue fell 2 percent to C$383.9 million.
Excluding items , the company earned 48 Canadian cents per
share.
Shares of the Toronto-based company, which has a market
value of $633.9 million, closed at C$9.10 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.