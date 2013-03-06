Torstar posts lower profit, cuts 67 jobs

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
March 6 Torstar Corp, publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily, reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit and said it had cut 67 jobs.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to C$24.1 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$64.3 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)