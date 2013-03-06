版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三

Torstar posts lower profit, cuts 67 jobs

March 6 Torstar Corp, publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily, reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit and said it had cut 67 jobs.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to C$24.1 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$64.3 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

