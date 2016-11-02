Publisher Torstar swings to a quarterly profit

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation daily newspaper, swung to a profit in the third quarter after six consecutive quarters of losses.
The company, publisher of the Toronto Star, reported net income attributable to shareholders of C$1.4 million ($1.05 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a net loss of C$164.3 million, or C$2.05 per share, in the same period last year.
The year-earlier period included $147.8 million of impairment charges and $25.3 million of charges related to amortization and depreciation.
Torstar's operating revenue fell 12.6 percent to C$162.1 million.
($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.