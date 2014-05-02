Torstar to sell romance novel publisher Harlequin to News Corp

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp said it would sell romance novel business Harlequin Enterprises Ltd to News Corp for C$455 million ($415 million) in cash.
News Corp will run Harlequin as a division of HarperCollins Publishers, Torstar said on Friday.
Torstar, owner of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, said it would use a portion of the net proceeds to repay debt. ($1 = 1.0976 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.