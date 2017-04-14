Apple considering multi-billion dollar investment in Toshiba chip unit - NHK

TOKYO, April 14 Apple Inc is
considering investing at least several billion dollars in the
chip business put up for sale by Toshiba Corp, public
broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified source.
Apple wants to take a stake of more than 20 percent in
Toshiba's chip business, while convincing Toshiba to maintain a
partial stake to keep the business under U.S. and Japanese
control to allay the Japanese government's concerns, the report
said.
Appls is considering a plan in which Taiwan's Foxconn
would also own a stake of around 30 percent in its
bid, it added.
Toshiba is now in the process of selling its memory chip
unit to raise cash to cover writedowns at U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse that have plunged it into crisis.
