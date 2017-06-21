Bain to be biggest investor in Toshiba chip unit, putting up $7.7 bln -sources

TOKYO/SEOUL, June 21 Bain Capital plans to be the biggest investor in Toshiba Corp's chip unit, providing 850 billion yen ($7.7 billion) in equity as part of a consortium that also includes Japan government investors, three sources briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. private equity firm will, however, obtain around half that amount in financing from South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, the sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Toshiba said earlier it has chosen a consortium of Bain and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to clinch a deal worth some 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.

State-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will each provide 300 billion yen in equity, while the core banking unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will provide 550 billion yen in financing, they added.

The numbers have yet to be finalised and are still subject to change, one of the sources said.

A representive for DBJ was not immediately available to comment. All other members of the consortium as well as Toshiba declined to comment. ($1 = 111.1500 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)