Toshiba offers memory unit shares as collateral for loans -sources

TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Toshiba Corp
has offered shares of its memory chip unit as collateral to
creditors to secure debt refinancing, sources briefed on the
matter said on Wednesday.
Toshiba met its creditor banks earlier in the day after it
missed the deadline for submitting audited third-quarter
earnings for a second time on Tuesday.
At the meeting, Toshiba also offered to put up stakes of
Toshiba Tec Corp and other group companies as well as
real estate as collateral, said the sources, who declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
Toshiba spokesman said the company is considering various
options to secure funds but that there was nothing to announce
right now.
