Toshiba to seek loan support from creditor banks Tuesday -sources

TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet
creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral
shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other
businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
A Toshiba spokeswoman confirmed the company will hold the
meeting, but declined to disclose the agenda.
Toshiba management has so far failed to gain creditors'
support for the request, which it also made last month.
The collateral offer also includes shares in group companies
such as Toshiba Tec Corp, sources told Reuters in
March. Some smaller creditors have balked at the
offer, as bigger lenders are seen receiving the most valuable
chip unit shares as collateral, the sources have said.
