Toshiba CEO Hisao Tanaka likely to step down in September -Nikkei

July 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive
Hisao Tanaka is likely to step down in September to take
responsibility for accounting irregularities at the Japanese
conglomerate, the Nikkei business daily reported.
An independent investigation was looking at the role played
by top officials, a move that could force a management overhaul,
Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The probe has widened from looking into accounting errors at
Toshiba's infrastructure business to checking books for a broad
range of operations.
Toshiba is expected to announce Tanaka's resignation when
the investigative committee releases its report next week, the
Nikkei report said. (s.nikkei.com/1DeWJON)
Tanaka hopes to implement measures to prevent recurrences
before a special shareholders meeting in September, the Nikkei
said.
