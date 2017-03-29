Toshiba CEO says chips stake sale will likely avert negative shareholder equity

TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's CEO said
on Wednesday that offers received so far for a stake in its NAND
flash memory business are high enough for the Japanese company
to avoid falling into negative shareholder equity.
"We expect the chip unit valuation will be at least 2
trillion yen ($18 billion), Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a news
briefing in Tokyo after the company's U.S. Westinghouse nuclear
unit filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors.
Tsunakawa will seek approval for the sale of more than half
the business at a gathering of shareholders in Tokyo on
Thursday.
($1 = 110.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)