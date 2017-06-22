Sharp CEO: Foxconn to continue to pursue Toshiba chip unit acquisition

TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will
continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's
chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a
rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's
Japanese unit said.
"We will continue our efforts," Sharp Corp CEO Tai
Jeng-wu told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual
shareholders meeting.
"We will use our track record, our efforts at Sharp,
Foxconn's global reach - we are a global company, not a Taiwan
company," Tai said.
Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
