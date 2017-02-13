版本:
Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei

Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.

The warning will be included in the earnings announcement for the nine months ended December, the Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/2kLtraM)

Toshiba will writedown close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the company's efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.

Toshiba did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
