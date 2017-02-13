Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei

Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on
Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to
continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related
losses, the Nikkei reported.
The warning will be included in the earnings announcement
for the nine months ended December, the Japanese business daily
reported. (s.nikkei.com/2kLtraM)
Toshiba will writedown close to $6 billion after bruising
cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor
attention to the company's efforts to fix that and other balance
sheet headaches.
Toshiba did not immediately respond to a request for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)