UPDATE 1-Japan's securities watchdog to recommend $59.8 mln fine for Toshiba-source

By Takahiko Wada
TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's securities watchdog will
recommend that Toshiba Corp should be fined 7.37
billion yen ($59.84 million) for accounting violations, a person
familiar with the process told Reuters on Saturday.
The source said the Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission will make the recommendation, which would be a record
fine for accounting violations, to the Financial Services Agency
on Monday.
Toshiba, whose business spans household electronics to
nuclear power, has said it inflated profits by about 155 billion
yen ($1.26 billion) in a period spanning about seven years.
A third-party probe set up by Toshiba to investigate its
accounting practices was given a failing grade late last month
by half of a group of influential lawyers, who said it was not
sufficiently independent and did not examine a key division.
($1 = 123.1600 yen)
