UPDATE 1-Japan not considering support for Toshiba, sharing information with U.S.

TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government said it
was not considering steps to support embattled Toshiba Corp
and will share information with Washington on
developments involving the firm and its U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse.
But Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga added the
government would closely monitor the sale of Toshiba's chips
business - the world's biggest NAND flash memory producer after
Samsung Electronics Co.
While the government has been adamant that it will not be
stepping in to rescue Toshiba, sources familiar with the matter
have said a state-backed fund may invest as a minority
shareholder to prevent a sale to bidders deemed risky to
national security.
"Toshiba's chip business is highly competitive globally and
important in terms of keeping jobs in Japan," Suga told a news
briefing. "Flash memory is also expected to increase in
importance from the standpoint of information security."
Toshiba's crisis has only deepened this week. It missed
submitting audited third-quarter earnings for a second time and
said it would consider selling a majority stake in Westinghouse
which is at the centre of its financial troubles.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's cut its long-term credit
ratings for Toshiba by two notches to CCC-, saying that it was
increasingly likely that the conglomerate would be unable to
fulfil its financial obligations in timely manner.
It added that Toshiba's creditor banks are likely to find it
difficult to accept any potential request for further funding,
given that the stock exchange has place Toshiba's stock under
supervision having seen insufficient improvement in its internal
controls.
Sources have said bankruptcy lawyers have been hired as an
exploratory step for Westinghouse which has been plagued by huge
cost overruns at two U.S. projects in Georgia and South
Carolina. Toshiba has flagged an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown
for the nuclear unit and is worried about the future potential
losses.
The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier on Friday that the
White House was opposed to a Chapter 11 filing for Westinghouse,
citing an identified source familiar with Department of Commerce
deliberations.
Suga said he was not aware that this was the White House's
stance.
The agreement to share information was reached between a
meeting with Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko and U.S. Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross as well as other U.S. officials on
Thursday.
