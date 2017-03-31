Toshiba offered $17.9 bln for chip unit by Silver Lake and Broadcom-Nikkei

TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver
Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd
have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen
($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Friday.
About 10 potential bidders are interested in buying a stake
in the NAN flash memory maker, a source with knowledge of the
planned sale told Reuters earlier.
Suitors include Western Digital Corp which operates
a chip plant with Toshiba in Japan, Micron Technology Inc
, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and
financial investors.
Toshiba wants to make at least 1 trillion yen from the sale
of part or all of the business to cover writedowns at its
Westinghouse nuclear unit. It says it expects investors to value
its chip operations at about 2 trillion yen.
Toshiba is also asking potential bidders whether they intend
to resell their stakes and wants to make a decision on the sale
before a shareholders meeting in June, the Nikkei said, without
saying where it obtained the information.
Toshiba shareholders on Thursday agreed to split off its
prized chip unit, paving the way for the sale.
($1 = 111.7100 yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates)