UPDATE 6-Toshiba files results unapproved by auditor; warns of 'going concern' risk

* Filing carries disclaimer from auditor PwC Aarata
* Toshiba issues 'going concern' warning
* Delisting decision rests with TSE, no rules on timetable
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp filed
twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement
from its auditor and warned its very survival was in doubt,
deepening a prolonged crisis at the Japanese conglomerate.
"There are material events and conditions that raise
substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a
going concern," Toshiba said in announcing bigger than
previously estimated losses for the nine months through
December.
The filing carried a disclaimer from auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata LLC that it was unable to
form an opinion of the results, increasing the likelihood that
shares in the nuclear-to-TVs company will be delisted from the
Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
The move is a first for a major Tokyo-based firm, and puts
the stock exchange centre-stage as it weighs the pros and cons
of forcing Toshiba to delist.
Toshiba Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa expressed regret
that the auditor could not form an opinion, and said Toshiba
pressed ahead with submitting its results rather than seek an
unprecedented third delay.
"The decision on any delisting is for the stock exchange to
make," he told a news conference in Tokyo, the latest in a
string of briefings that have opened with apologies to
shareholders. "We will do our utmost to avoid it."
Failing to act tough with Toshiba would bring into question
authorities' credibility in maintaining standards for investors,
but a delisting would complicate the crisis at Toshiba,
increasing its financing costs and exposing it to further
lawsuits from angry shareholders.
Accountants have been questioning the numbers at U.S.
nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co, where massive cost
overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the
Southeastern United States have forced its Japanese parent to
estimate a $9 billion annual net loss and take drastic measures.
PwC is questioning not only recent results, but also probing
the books at Westinghouse for the business year through March
2016, sources have said, declining to be identified as they were
not authorised to speak on the matter publicly.
The decision on whether or not to delist Toshiba now rests
with the TSE. Toshiba has been on its supervision list since
mid-March after failing to clear up concerns about its internal
controls a year and a half after a 2015 accounting scandal.
There are no set rules governing how long the bourse should
take to come to a conclusion.
Toshiba has put up its prized memory chip unit and other
assets for sale, and Westinghouse has filed for Chapter 11
protection from creditors.
Toshiba also said on Tuesday it was considering an initial
public offering or sale of smart meter group Landis+Gyr. Reuters
last month reported that Toshiba was preparing a potential $2
billion divestment of the Swiss-based business.
FOXCONN CHIPS BID?
Separately, Taiwan's Foxconn has offered up to 3 trillion
yen ($27 billion) for Toshiba's chip business, nearly $10
billion higher than Toshiba's own estimate, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Such a proposal by Foxconn would also put Japanese
regulators in a tough position as they have vowed to vet bidders
to block a sale to investors it deems a risk to national
security. Foxconn is considered such a risk because of its close
ties to China.
Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko repeated on Tuesday
that Toshiba's chip technology was important, not only for
Japan's growth strategy, but also in terms of jobs and
information security.
"For those reasons, we continue to carefully monitor
Toshiba's business conditions and the sale of its chip
business," he said.
Toshiba declined to comment on its chips business. Foxconn,
formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, also
declined to comment.
($1 = 110.7900 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka, with additonal
reporting by Kentaro Hamada, Taro Fuse, Tim Kelly, Takahiko
Wada, Ami Miyazaki and Emi Emoto; Editing by William Mallard and
Ian Geoghegan)