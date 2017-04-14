UPDATE 3-Apple considers bidding for big stake in Toshiba chip business - report

* Apple eyes multi-billion dollar stake of over 20 pct -NHK
* Apple plan would have Toshiba keep a stake -NHK
* Foxconn would take 30 pct stake under Apple plan - NHK
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral -
sources
(Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as
collateral)
TOKYO, April 14 Apple Inc is
considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for
Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public
broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the
sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.
The U.S. technology giant is considering investing at least
several billion dollars to take a stake of more than 20 percent
as part of a plan that would have Toshiba keep a partial holding
so the business remains under U.S. and Japanese control, NHK
reported, citing unidentified sources.
The idea would be to allay Japanese government concerns
about any transfer of sensitive technology to investors it deems
a potential risk to national security, the broadcaster said.
Apple was not immediately available to comment. Taiwan's
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry,
declined to comment. A Toshiba spokesman said he could not
comment on specific transactions.
Foxconn, which participated in the first round of the chip
sale auction, has been considered a national security risk due
to its ties with China. The bulk of Apple's iPhones are made at
Foxconn's extensive manufacturing base there.
NHK said Apple wants Foxconn to own a stake of around 30
percent of Toshiba's chip business.
An investment by Apple would be its first direct stake in a
major global memory chipmaker, as it seeks to secure a stable
supply of key components. Samsung Electronics is the
biggest maker of flash memory chips, followed by Toshiba, SK
Hynix and U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc.
The NHK report comes as Western Digital Corp,
Toshiba's partner and one of the bidders for its chip business,
warned this week that the Japanese firm's plans to sell its chip
unit violates a joint venture contract. Western Digital wants to
be given exclusive negotiating rights.
The auction of Toshiba's prized chips asset is essential to
the company's plans to cover multi-billion dollar writedowns at
its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse. Those costs have plunged the
Japanese conglomerate into crisis, prompting it even to warn
that it may not be able to continue as a going concern.
Toshiba has narrowed the field of bidders for its chip unit
to four suitors, sources have said: U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd
, which has partnered with private equity firm Silver
Lake Partners LP; SK Hynix; Western Digital; and Foxconn, the
world's largest contract electronics maker.
Apple was not part of any of those four bids, according to
the person. It's unclear whether Apple participated in the first
round of the auction, which sources have said drew around 10
offers.
Shares in Toshiba fell more than 5 percent on Friday, hit by
a Bloomberg report that the chip business sale had been
temporarily put on hold to address the concerns raised by
Western Digital.
"It is not true Toshiba has put the chip sale process on
hold," a spokesman said.
CHIPS AS COLLATERAL
Separately, Toshiba is likely to get the go-ahead from
creditors to offer its chip business stake as collateral for new
loans and loan commitments worth around 1 trillion yen, people
briefed on the matter said.
Access to fresh funds would help tide Toshiba over before it
can complete the sale of the chips business.
Some small lenders have baulked at the idea as they have
been offered other Toshiba assets as collateral, such as group
companies' shares and real estate, but Toshiba's main lenders
expect all creditors to approve the move, the people said.
In exchange for the chip unit stake as collateral, Toshiba
hopes to get about 300 billion yen in fresh loans and be able to
draw down existing loan commitments worth 680 billion yen.
An executive at one of the main creditor banks said it was
still uncertain if Western Digital would agree to Toshiba
offering its chip unit stake as collateral.
"We would be running risks of being sued by our shareholders
if we provide loans to Toshiba without collateral," the
executive said.
($1 = 109.1300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Junko Fujita, Tim Kelly and
Chang-Ran Kim; Additional reporting by Jessica Macy Yu in
Taipei; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Ian Geoghegan)