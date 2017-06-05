UPDATE 1-Foxconn says Apple, Amazon to join its bid for Toshiba chip business -Nikkei

* Foxconn chairman says Apple, Amazon to "chip in funds"
TOKYO, June 5 Apple Inc and Amazon.com
Inc will join Foxconn's bid for Toshiba
Corp's semiconductor business, the Nikkei business
daily quoted Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou as saying on Monday.
The two U.S. technology giants plan to "chip in funds", Gou
said in an interview, according to the newspaper. It was not
immediately clear if this would take the form of a direct
investment in the semiconductor unit or would be financing for
the deal.
Taiwan's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, has also partnered with its Japanese unit Sharp
Corp in its bid.
"Foxconn can confirm that we have submitted a bid for
Toshiba's chip business with a number of strategic partners,"
the Taiwanese firm said in a statement to Reuters. It said it
would discuss details "at the appropriate time".
Representatives for Apple and Amazon declined to comment.
Toshiba is depending on the sale of the unit, the world's
second-largest NAND chip maker, to cover billions of dollars in
cost overruns at its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse.
Foxconn, which is also a major supplier to Apple, is not
seen as a frontrunner for the unit, which Toshiba has valued at
at least $18 billion, due to its deep ties with China. The
Japanese government has said it will block any deal that would
risk the transfer of key chip technology out of the country.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo and J.R. Wu in Taipei;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)