Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale

TOKYO, June 7 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday
asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop
challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip
business.
"Toshiba encourages Western Digital to redirect the
considerable efforts that it has put into disrupting Toshiba's
sale process into more productive channels that benefit both
Toshiba and SanDisk," Toshiba lawyers said in a letter dated
June 7.
SanDisk, which was acquired by Western Digital last year,
owns a 49.9 percent stake in a joint venture with Toshiba.
