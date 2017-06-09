Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources

SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm
Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a
Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western
Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip
unit, sources familiar with the matter said.
Bain would be a minority investor, said one of the sources.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Western Digital, which jointly operates a key flash memory
chip plant with Toshiba in Japan, recently presented an outline
of the proposal to Toshiba, separate sources said.
A representative for Bain could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Liana Baker in SAN FRANCISCO and Junko Fujita in
TOKYO; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)