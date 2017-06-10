Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer to $18 bln or more-source

TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp
plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized
semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a
person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch
effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.
The U.S. chipmaker's new offer, to be presented by Thursday
when the struggling Japanese conglomerate is to decide a
preferred bidder for its Toshiba Memory Co unit, will be in the
form of a debt purchase, to avoid antitrust concerns over the
proposed purchase of the world's second-largest producer of NAND
memory chips, the person told Reuters on Saturday.
A spokesman for Western Digital had no comment. Toshiba
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Toshiba had set a 2 trillion yen threshold for the sale. It
is rushing to find a buyer to cover billions of dollars in cost
overruns at its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear business Westinghouse
Electric Corp.
Western Digital has been bidding in a consortium led by a
Japanese government-backed fund, but Toshiba on Friday expressed
dissatisfaction with that bid.
Toshiba has been favouring a rival bid from U.S. chipmaker
Broadcom Ltd, which has partnered with U.S. private
equity firm Silver Lake to offer 2.2 trillion yen, people
familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
