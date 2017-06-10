UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source

* New offer to clear Toshiba's 2 tln yen threshold - source
* Toshiba, Western Digital have been at loggerheads
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source
(Adds details, context)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp
plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized
semiconductor unit to $18 billion or more, a person familiar
with the matter said, in a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal
both companies consider vital.
The U.S. chipmaker is part of a consortium led by a Japanese
government-backed fund. The group will present the new offer of
2 trillion yen or more by Thursday, when the struggling Japanese
conglomerate is due to choose a preferred bidder for its Toshiba
Memory Corp unit, the world's second-largest producer of NAND
memory chips, the person told Reuters on Saturday.
Toshiba has been favouring a rival bid from U.S. chipmaker
Broadcom Ltd, which has partnered with U.S. private
equity firm Silver Lake to offer 2.2 trillion yen, people
familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
A spokesman for Western Digital had no comment. Toshiba
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Toshiba had set a 2 trillion yen threshold for the sale as
it rushes to find a buyer to cover billions of dollars in cost
overruns at its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear business Westinghouse
Electric Corp.
The offer by Western Digital, a long-time partner of the
laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate's lucrative chips division,
comes as uncertainty about the make-up of the groups bidding for
Toshiba's crown jewel has increased.
Western Digital has been seen by some sources as crucial to
successful deal, as it jointly operates a key flash-memory chip
plant with Toshiba in western Japan.
AT LOGGERHEADS
But the two companies have been at loggerheads over the
auction. Western Digital is pursuing an international
arbitration claim that Toshiba has breached joint-venture
contracts by entertaining outside bids.
Western Digital argues that the sale cannot proceed without
its consent but the U.S. firm will drop its claim if Toshiba
agrees to the new offer, the source said on Saturday.
Toshiba is concerned an acquisition by Western Digital would
run into antitrust objections from China and elsewhere as the
U.S. firm is the world's third-largest NAND producer behind
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and Toshiba.
To counter those concerns, the Western Digital portion of
the consortium's new offer will be in the form of a debt
purchase whereas the U.S. firm had previously been looking for
an equity stake in Toshiba Memory, the source said.
The Japan-Western Digital consortium initially offered 1.6
trillion yen, sources have said. CEO Steve Milligan then raised
the offer to close to 2 trillion yen on Friday in a meeting with
Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa, the source said on Saturday.
But Toshiba expressed dissatisfaction with Friday's bid.
"Our concerns about the prospects of success for a deal were not
wiped out," a Toshiba spokeswoman said.
That set the stage for the latest offer of 2 trillion yen,
or more.
In Friday's meeting, Toshiba's Tsunakawa asked if Western
Digital "could further increase the price", the source said,
adding that the U.S. firm would modify its proposal, "to align
with their thinking".
Western Digital's new offer will also include a commitment
to $25 billion dollars in capital spending for the joint
venture's Yokkaichi facility, including building two fabrication
plants, the source said.
It will also pledge $39 billion for research and development
and money to boost the local economy, while expanding the
workforce there by five percent a year for two years, he said.
($1 = 110.3300 yen)
(Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and
Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; editing by William Mallard and David
Clarke)