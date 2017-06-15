UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit

* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by
mid-July
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent
* Auction has seen intense last-minute jockeying by suitors
* Western Digital' s new bid didn't get positive response
-source
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp has
sought a court injunction to prevent Toshiba Corp from
selling its chip business without the U.S. firm's consent - a
move that threatens to throw the fiercely contested auction into
disarray.
The escalation in the spat between Western Digital, which
jointly operates Toshiba's main chip plant, and its business
partner follows tense last-minute jockeying by suitors for the
world's second-biggest producer of NAND semiconductors.
According to a person familiar with the matter, the
California-based firm has been left out of a new Japan
government-led group being formed to bid for the unit.
Toshiba's "attempts to circumvent our contractual rights
have left us with no choice but to take this action," Western
Digital's Chief Executive Steve Milligan said in a statement.
"Left unchecked, Toshiba would pursue a course that clearly
violates these rights," he added.
Western Digital has filed its suit with the Superior Court
of California, seeking an injunction until its arbitration case
against Toshiba is heard. It is concerned about how Toshiba, the
Japanese government and other stakeholders are handling the
auction process, a second source said.
The second source added it had submitted a revised bid on
Wednesday that satisfies Toshiba's requests on deal certainty
and price but did not receive a favourable response. Toshiba has
demanded at least 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) for the unit.
Sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of
the negotiations concerning the auction.
Toshiba said in a statement that it was proceeding with
selecting a preferred bidder for its memory unit by the second
half of June as planned and hoped to reach a definitive
agreement on a sale by June 28.
Toshiba wants to complete the deal as quickly as possible to
help cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its
now-bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit and to dig itself out
negative shareholders' equity that could lead to a delisting.
Satoru Oyama, senior principal analyst at research firm IHS,
said Western Digital's argument made sense from a common-sense
point of view and that developments were moving towards a
worst-case scenario for the Japanese company.
"Toshiba has more to lose in the dispute because it is
running out of time," he said. "Toshiba and Western Digital
eventually have to talk. They cannot afford to keep fighting
when Samsung is taking advantage of the NAND market boom and
investing massively."
A third source familiar with the matter said Western Digital
expects to get a ruling on its injunction request by mid-July
and that arbitration cases generally take 16-24 months to
resolve.
A state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ), has been at the centre of trade ministry efforts to
forge a successful bid that will keep the highly prized unit
under domestic control. But the nature of its partnerships
appears to be going through drastic changes compared to just
last week.
It has been in talks with Bain Capital and the group now
includes South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, sources have
said.
INCJ was, however, also part of a proposed bid tabled by
Western Digital last week that also included U.S. private equity
firm KKR & Co LP, other sources familiar with the matter
have said.
Other bidders include Foxconn, the world's largest contract
electronics maker. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry, is leading a consortium that includes Apple
Inc computing giant Dell Inc and Kingston Technology
Co.
The highest known bid so far is one from U.S. chipmaker
Broadcom and its partner, U.S. private equity firm
Silver Lake. They have offered 2.2 trillion yen, sources have
said.
Toshiba's shares were down 0.5 percent in afternoon trade.
($1 = 109.5900 yen)
