UPDATE 3-Toshiba picks Bain-Japan govt group to buy chip unit, big hurdles remain

* Bain to be main investor, putting up $7.7 bln in equity
-sources
* SK Hynix and MUFG to provide financing for the deal
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28
* Western Digital not included, seeking court injunction
(Adds details on how consortium members will shoulder costs)
By Makiko Yamazaki and Taro Fuse
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp has chosen
a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors
as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a
deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for
funds to cover massive losses.
But prospects for a clean early resolution to the sale of
the world's No. 2 producer of NAND flash chips remain unclear as
Western Digital, Toshiba's chips business partner, has
launched legal action to prevent a deal without its consent.
The consortium has offered around 2 trillion yen, a Toshiba
spokesman said. Bain plans to be the biggest investor, providing
850 billion yen ($7.7 billion) in equity, three sources briefed
on the matter said.
The bid was less than a rival 2.2 trillion yen offer from
U.S. chipmaker Broadcom and its partner U.S. private
equity firm Silver Lake. It was also hastily put together but
has the implicit stamp of approval from the Japanese government
which is keen to keep key semiconductor technology under
domestic control.
Toshiba cannot afford to ignore the government because it
needs its help with plans including the decommissioning of
domestic nuclear power plants and as overseas nuclear power
projects are currently in limbo after the bankruptcy of its U.S.
nuclear unit.
Some analysts believe that talks over the hotly contested
deal have become so complex that only a government-orchestrated
solution is viable, but others doubt that the group will provide
the necessary leadership the chip unit needs.
"There are many parties involved in this consortium," said
Atsushi Osanai, a professor at Waseda University Business
School.
"It has undergone so many twists and turns during its
formation process, that I'm sceptical about whether it can
promptly make bold decisions. In that sense, Broadcom or Foxconn
would be better suited."
Toshiba said in a statement it took into consideration
concern about technology transfers, job security for its
domestic workforce and prospects of clearing regulatory reviews
in its decision.
While Bain will be the biggest investor, it will obtain
around half the amount in financing from South Korean chipmaker
SK Hynix Inc, the sources said, declining to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.
A state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan
and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will each provide 300
billion yen in equity, while the core banking unit of the
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will provide 550
billion yen in financing.
The numbers have yet to be finalised and are still subject
to change, one of the sources said.
A representative for DBJ was not immediately available to
comment. All other members of the consortium as well as Toshiba
declined to comment on the details of the deal.
IN A HURRY
Toshiba is rushing to clinch an agreement by June 28, the
day of its annual shareholders meeting. It needs to sell the
unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its
Westinghouse nuclear unit and to dig itself out negative
shareholders' equity that could lead to a delisting.
Following the announcement, Western Digital, which jointly
operates Toshiba's main chip plant, reasserted in a statement
that Toshiba was in breach of their joint venture contracts and
said that a U.S. court hearing on its request for an injunction
was scheduled for July 14.
Japan's trade ministry, which has arranged much of the
winning bid, is in talks with Western Digital, trying to
persuade it to join the consortium, two separate sources
familiar with the matter said.
But Western Digital is reluctant to join the group in its
current form due to worries that high-level technology for NAND
chips, which provide long-term data storage, could be leaked to
rival SK Hynix, they added.
SK Hynix said it had joined the consortium because it sees
new business opportunities with the deal. Although the South
Korean chip maker is strong in DRAM chips, which help electronic
devices perform multiple tasks at once, it is relatively weak in
NAND.
Suitors that lost out refrained from comment on Wednesday.
A representative for Broadcom did not respond to requests
for comment. Silver Lake declined to comment.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker
which also bid, did not respond to requests for comment.
Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, the
Taiwanese firm's consortium includes Apple Inc and
computing giant Dell Inc.
Toshiba's shares ended 2 percent lower. They are down about
30 percent since problems at Westinghouse surfaced late last
year but have come some way off lows as talks about the chip
unit sale progressed.
($1 = 111.2200 yen)
