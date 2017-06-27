UPDATE 2-At last minute, Western Digital resubmits bid for Toshiba chip unit

* Uncertain if Toshiba will sign pact with preferred bidder
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, June 27 Western Digital Corp and
U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP have resubmitted an
offer for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip unit, in an
eleventh hour effort to prevent the conglomerate signing a deal
with its preferred bidder.
Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main
semiconductor plant, has been at loggerheads with its Japanese
partner over the sale of the world's No. 2 producer of NAND
chips, and is seeking a U.S. court injunction to prevent any
deal that does not have its consent.
The resubmission adds to uncertainty about whether Toshiba
will sign a pact by Wednesday with the firm's preferred bidder -
a group led by Japanese government investors and including Bain
Capital that has offered around 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).
The crisis-wracked Japanese conglomerate is rushing to sell
the unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its
bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit and had set itself a deadline
of Wednesday to sign what it has called a definitive agreement.
Wednesday is the day of Toshiba's annual shareholders
meeting and while an announcement of an agreement would look
better at the meeting, the deadline is self-imposed.
Western Digital will provide debt financing to facilitate a
sale as part of the resubmitted bid, the U.S. firm said in a
brief statement on Tuesday.
Sources with knowledge of the matter said a state-backed
fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), and the
Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) which are currently part of
preferred bidder consortium - would be invited to join the
resubmitted offer.
The sources declined to be identified as the talks were
confidential. It was not immediately clear if terms of the
offer had significantly changed from one tabled earlier this
month that Western Digital has said met Toshiba's minimum
requirement of 2 trillion yen.
An INCJ spokesman declined to comment. Representatives for
KKR and DBJ were not immediately available for comment.
In response to Western Digital's resubmission, Toshiba
released a statement reiterating that it has reviewed all
proposals and is currently finalising an agreement with the
preferred bidder.
GOVT APPROVAL
Toshiba has said its decision to choose the Japan
government-Bain consortium as preferred bidder took into account
concern about technology transfers, job security for its
domestic workforce and prospects of clearing regulatory reviews.
The consortium, whose bid has largely been orchestrated by
Japan's trade ministry, would also have an implicit stamp of
approval from the government which is keen to keep key
semiconductor technology under domestic control.
Toshiba cannot afford to ignore the government because it
needs its help with plans including the decommissioning of
domestic nuclear power plants and as overseas nuclear power
projects are currently in limbo after the bankruptcy of its U.S.
nuclear unit.
But the possibility that Western Digital may be granted an
injunction to stop or unwind a sale is complicating efforts to
reach a deal. A U.S. court hearing on the injunction request has
been scheduled for July 14.
Members of the Japan government-Bain consortium have told
Toshiba that it needs to resolve its spat with Western Digital
before they will make any investment, sources familiar with the
matter have said previously.
Toshiba Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said last Friday
that the Japanese firm was open to talks with Western Digital
although it was not willing to make the first move.
Western Digital had not found favour on price and because
the U.S. firm was keen to take control of the unit, he said,
adding that he expected executives from Toshiba to still be
running operations after the sale.
Western Digital has said that it will pursue further
litigation if the government-led consortium wins. In particular,
it is unhappy with the inclusion of South Korean chipmaker SK
Hynix Inc in the group, saying it increases the
likelihood of technology leaks to a rival.
Although SK Hynix is not expected to take an equity stake in
the group, it will provide half of the 850 billion yen that Bain
will put up in the form of financing, sources have said.
Sources have also said that Western Digital's concerns about
SK Hynix are shared by some Toshiba board members. SK Hynix has
declined to comment on the matter.
($1 = 111.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Ritsuko
Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)