Toshiba says to receive independent report on accounting probe on Monday

TOKYO, July 17 Toshiba Corp said on Friday that the third-party committee that it had commissioned to look into accounting irregularities would submit its report to the company at around 7 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday.

The Japanese conglomerate will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on the following day after releasing the entire text of the report, it said on Friday.

A summary of the report will be released late on Monday, the firm said.

Toshiba expects 300-400 billion yen ($2.4-3.2 billion) in charges related to improper accounting in an expanding probe that is set to force Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka to step down, sources familiar with the matter have said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)