CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources

By Kentaro Hamada and Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Toshiba Corp has
begun preparations to sell a minority stake in its core chip
business, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it
urgently seeks funding to avoid being crippled by an upcoming
multibillion-dollar writedown.
The industrial conglomerate has distributed non-disclosure
agreement forms to various funds including private equity firm
Silver Lake, said one of the people.
Its semiconductor business - the world's second-biggest NAND
flash memory producer after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- is Toshiba's crown jewel, accounting for the bulk
of its operating profit.
Facing a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business that media
have reported could be $6 billion, selling part of the chip
business is one of the few options left open to Toshiba, still
battered by a 2015 accounting scandal.
Toshiba is rushing to split off its chip division and
complete a stake sale by the end of the financial year in March
as a massive writedown could wipe out shareholders equity that
has shrunk to just $3 billion in the wake of the scandal,
separate sources said.
"Toshiba is desperate to avoid falling into negative net
worth," said one of the people.
After being put on the Tokyo bourse's watchlist in the wake
of the scandal, it is unable to tap equity markets.
Sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak on the matter.
A Toshiba spokesman said the company may split off its
memory chip business and sell a stake but it cannot comment on
the specifics of the process. Silver Lake could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Media reports have put the planned size of the stake to be
sold at around 20 percent to 30 percent. Those reports could not
be immediately confirmed but sources have said that Toshiba is
determined to hold onto a majority holding.
The chip business could be valued at more than 1 trillion
yen ($8.7 billion), industry sources have said, although some
estimates for the unit have ranged as high as 2 trillion yen.
OTHER FUNDING AVENUES
Another potential buyer Toshiba is considering for the stake
is business partner Western Digital Corp, people
familiar with the matter have said.
It has also approached the government-backed Development
Bank of Japan (DBJ) for support, which is considering an
investment in the chip business, sources said.
A senior Toshiba executive, who declined to be identified,
said that a capital infusion from Western Digital might not be a
viable option as it could take too much time to clear an
antitrust review. Western Digital has declined to comment on the
issue.
It remains to be seen, however, how much interest funds will
show as they probably would want majority control or at the very
least a 33.4 percent stake that would give them veto power over
board decisions, a financial source said.
There has been little talk by sources of other strategic
investors in Toshiba's chip business.
But Canon Inc Chief Executive Fujio Mitarai told
Kyodo news agency that the camera and office equipment maker
would be willing to consider support if there was a request,
noting that Toshiba was an important buyer of its chip-making
equipment.
Shares in Toshiba plunged 16 percent on Thursday on the
reports of the bigger-than-expected $6 billion writedown, giving
it a market value of just $9 billion. On Friday, they ended 1.8
percent higher.
The conglomerate was plunged back into crisis late last year
after it emerged that it would have to write down cost overruns
at projects handled by a U.S nuclear power plant construction
firm which was recently acquired by its Westinghouse division.
Japan Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters on Friday
that the government was monitoring developments closely given
Toshiba's position in NAND flash memory chips and importance to
Japan's growth.
He said the ministry was not working on any sort of rescue
plan for the company - a statement that does not rule out other
forms of government help such as investment from the DBJ.
($1 = 114.8800 yen)
