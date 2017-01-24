Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source

| TOKYO
TOKYO Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will
meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a
separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen
($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The drastic measures are part of its efforts to offset an
upcoming multibillion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear
business.
Toshiba Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa told its main
creditors of the plans when visiting them earlier on Tuesday,
said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly and declined to be identified.
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate estimates the value of
its chip business at 1 trillion yen to 1.5 trillion yen ($8.8
billion to $13.2 billion), the person said, adding that it was
also looking at selling other businesses.
Toshiba is finalising the amount of writedown for its U.S.
nuclear business, which could exceed 500 billion yen, separate
sources have said. Domestic media have reported that the
writedown could be as much as 700 billion yen.
Toshiba officials declined to comment.
($1 = 113.2800 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)