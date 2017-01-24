UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source

* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr
By Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will
meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a
separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen
($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The sale is part of the conglomerate's efforts to avoid
being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for
its U.S. nuclear business, although it would not completely
offset a charge that other sources have said may exceed $4.4
billion.
Some domestic media have said the writedown could be as much
as $6 billion.
Toshiba declined to comment on plans for its chip business
but said earlier on Tuesday that it will unveil the extent of
the writedown on Feb. 14 when it reports third-quarter results.
"We will explain the reasons why this occurred to the
nuclear business and offer measures to prevent a repeat of the
incident," it said in a statement.
Toshiba is rushing to raise funds by the end of the
financial year in March as a massive writedown could wipe out
shareholders equity that has shrunk to just $3 billion in the
wake of a 2015 accounting scandal.
Toshiba estimates the value of its chip business - the
world's second-biggest NAND flash memory producer after Samsung
Electronics - at 1 trillion yen to 1.5 trillion yen
($8.8 billion to $13.2 billion), the person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa told Toshiba's main
creditors of the plans when visiting them earlier on Tuesday,
said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly and declined to be identified.
The person added that Toshiba was also looking at selling
other businesses.
Other sources have said that potential buyers for the stake
in the chip business include private equity firms as well as
business partner Western Digital Corp, while it has also
approached the government-backed Development Bank of Japan for
support.
Earlier in the day, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's
cut Toshiba's rating to "CCC+" from "B-", pushing Toshiba one
notch deeper into junk territory with a rating that denotes
substantial risks for investors.
"We see a heightened likelihood Toshiba will face
difficulties in continuously fulfilling its financial
commitments in the long term," S&P said.
