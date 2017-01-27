UPDATE 5-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review

* Toshiba aims to sell under 20 pct of memory chip business
By Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp said it will
sell a minority stake in its memory chip business as it urgently
seeks funds to offset an imminent multi-billion dollar
writedown, adding that its overseas nuclear division - the cause
of its woes - was now under review.
The drastic measures are set to be just some of the tough
choices the Japanese conglomerate will have to take as proceeds
from the sale are likely to only cover part of a charge that
domestic media has put at $6 billion.
Still battered by a 2015 accounting scandal, Toshiba was
plunged back into crisis when it emerged late last year that it
had to account for huge cost overruns at a U.S. power plant
construction business recently acquired by its Westinghouse
division.
Describing the nuclear division as no longer a central
business focus for the firm, Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa
said Toshiba will review Westinghouse's role in new projects and
whether it will embark on new power plant construction. The
division will also now fall under direct CEO supervision.
Tsunakawa added Toshiba was looking to sell less than 20
percent of its memory chip business - the world's biggest NAND
flash memory producer after Samsung Electronics -
which comprises the bulk of the conglomerate's operating profit.
The firm is rushing to complete the sale by the end of the
financial year in March as failure to do so will likely mean
that shareholder equity - just $3 billion in the wake of the
accounting scandal - would be wiped out by the charge.
Sources have said Toshiba aims to raise more than 200
billion yen ($1.7 billion) from the sale and potential investors
include private equity firms, business partner Western Digital
Corp and the government-backed Development Bank of
Japan.
It is also selling other assets although it ruled out the
sales of any of its infrastructure businesses - which include
water treatment, railway and elevator firms.
"We've been raising funds through sales of stock holdings,
real estate and other assets," Tsunakawa told a news conference
without disclosing the amount, adding that various measures were
being considered to boost the firm's capital base by March.
Toshiba also said it may eventually list the memory chip
business.
Executives declined to comment on the size of the writedown,
which will be announced on Feb.14 when Toshiba reports
third-quarter results.
FUNDS CAUTIOUS
Mark Newman, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein in Hong Kong,
said a stake sale would likely only be a short-term band-aid.
"The NAND business is the only one with value, as it makes
up all of the semi-conductor profits, which comprise 75 percent
of the overall company's profit. I won't be surprised if they
sell another 20 percent in a few years time and then another 20
percent."
Sources have said many private equity funds, including
Silver Lake and Permira, have signed non-disclosure agreements
with Toshiba. But it remains to be seen how well the sale will
go given the end-March deadline and caution on the part of
potential investors.
"Partnering with Toshiba could be risky due to uncertainties
over its nuclear business," said an official at a global private
equity firm.
"Chip businesses are highly cyclical and need massive
capital investment. Funds are cautious because they have had
their fingers burnt with chip investments in the past," said the
official, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined
to be identified.
Western Digital, which operates a NAND plant in Japan with
Toshiba, may seem like a natural buyer of a large stake in the
chip business, but a sale before March might be difficult as it
would likely invite a review by anti-trust regulators.
FOXCONN INTEREST?
Toshiba estimates the value of its memory chip business at
1-1.5 trillion yen ($9-13 billion), a person with direct
knowledge of the matter has told Reuters.
The business generated sales of 845 billion yen and
operating profit of 110 billion yen in the past financial year.
Toshiba has also called on its main banks to support it and
they have agreed to not call in some loans early for now even as
recent downgrades of the firm's credit ratings violate some
provisions in debt agreements, people with direct knowledge of
the matter have said.
Business weekly Toyo Keizai reported that Taiwan's Foxconn,
the world's largest contract manufacturer, is interested in
either taking a stake in or buying some of Toshiba's businesses.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou wants to build up the company's
advanced big-screen display business and the integration of
chips, camera, storage, streaming will be key, said one person
familiar with the company, adding he would "not be surprised" to
see Foxconn start talks with industry players including Toshiba.
A representative for Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co, had no immediate comment.
