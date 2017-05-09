版本:
2017年 5月 9日

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale

TOKYO May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.

In a May 3 letter sent by Toshiba's lawyers, Toshiba disputed Western Digital's argument that the Japanese firm had breached their joint contract by transferring their joint venture's rights to the chip unit.

Toshiba also said it would pursue all available remedies if Western Digital continues to interfere with the sale process. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
