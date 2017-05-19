UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business

* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit
-sources
* Broadcom working with Silver Lake, Bain with SK Hynix
-sources
* KKR working with state-backed investors INCJ and DBJ
-source
TOKYO, May 19 Suitors including private equity
firms KKR & Co LP, Bain Capital and U.S. chip maker Broadcom Ltd
are lining up for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor
business, sources familiar with matter said ahead of a deadline
for second-round offers on Friday.
Broadcom, which has teamed up with private equity firm
Silver Lake, and Bain which has partnered with South Korean
chipmaker SK Hynix will participate in the
second-round, the people said. It was not clear if KKR and its
partners would submit their offer by the end of the day.
Toshiba, which values its chip unit at at least 2 trillion
yen ($18 billion), was forced to put its prized asset on the
block this year, after dramatic cost overruns at its
now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit left it scrambling for cash.
Selling the unit is critical for the company's recovery.
However much of the sale and its outcome are still
uncertain, as Toshiba's business partner, Western Digital Corp
, which jointly runs Toshiba's main semiconductor plant
and is one of the suitors for the unit, is seeking to block any
sale that does not have its consent.
KKR is expected one of the most favoured bidders. It is set
to join hands with a state-backed fund, the Innovation Network
Corp of Japan (INCJ), in an offer of at least 1.8 trillion yen,
one person said, adding that the bid could be raised to make it
more competitive.
The government has made clear that it is prepared to block
any sale that could see highly valued chip technology leave the
country and the participation of government-backed investors is
seen as a key stamp of approval.
Sources familiar with the matter said that INCJ and the
Development Bank of Japan had separately told Toshiba of their
intention to take part in the bidding process although there
were no details on what form that participation may take.
KKR and INCJ declined to comment. Toshiba also declined to
comment.
Bain plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen for a majority
stake, two of the sources said, declining to be identified as
talks were confidential.
Bain's offer will allow Toshiba and the management of the
memory chip business to own a sizeable holding in the chips
unit, the people said, adding that keeping management in place
will help the business grow faster. SK Hynix is not expected to
take a leading role in the offer due to anti-trust concerns.
A Hong Kong-based representative for Bain declined to
comment. SK Hynix says it has decided to bid for Toshiba's
memory chip business as part of a consortium, though it did not
name the partner or disclose further details.
U.S. chipmaker Broadcom and Silver Lake did not immediately
rely to requests for comment outside of regular U.S. business
hours. Their consortium was the highest bidder in the first
round of the auction with an offer of 2.5 trillion yen, a person
briefed on the matter said at the time.
Taiwan's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, has also formed a consortium with
Japanese partner Sharp Corp to bid in the second round,
other people with knowledge of the matter said.
Foxconn and Sharp declined to comment.
Toshiba is also open to entertaining new bids after the
second round closes, a person with knowledge of the matter has
said.
($1 = 111.4500 yen)
