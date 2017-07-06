FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 小时前
Japan's Toshiba secures $6 bln in credit lines - Nikkei
2017年7月6日 / 晚上11点19分 / 18 小时前

July 7 (Reuters) - Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp used shares in its divested flash memory unit to secure a credit of 680 billion yen ($6 billion) from major banks, Nikkei news agency reported on Friday.

Lenders helped Toshiba by providing a way for the company to borrow funds by leaving share certificates with the banks, instead of pledging actual shares as collateral, Nikkei said.

The banks had confirmed that the workaround would not pose any legal problems, giving the arrangement added legitimacy, the report added. ($1 = 113.0900 yen) (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

