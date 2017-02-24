版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 09:48 BJT

Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse unit considering Chapter 11 filing

TOKYO Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that a Chapter 11 filing was one of the options that Toshiba was considering. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

