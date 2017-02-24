Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse unit considering Chapter 11 filing

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
TOKYO Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that a Chapter 11 filing was one of the options that Toshiba was considering. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program