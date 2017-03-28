Japan finmin: No comment on reports Westinghouse to file Chapter 11

TOKYO, March 28 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he did not want to comment on media reports that Toshiba Corp's U.S nuclear unit, Westinghouse, will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Toshiba wants Westinghouse to file for bankruptcy as early as Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)