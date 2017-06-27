Western Digital says resubmitted bid with KKR for Toshiba's chip unit

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
TOKYO, June 27 Western Digital Corp said it and private equity firm KKR & Co LP had resubmitted a bid for Toshiba Corp's prized flash memory chip unit.
As part of the bid, Western Digital will provide debt financing to facilitate a sale, the U.S. firm said in a brief statement.
Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main semiconductor plant, has been feuding bitterly with its Japanese partner over the sale of the world's No. 2 producer of NAND chips and has sought a U.S. court injunction to prevent any deal that does not have its consent.
Toshiba is seeking to sign a definitive agreement with its preferred bidder - a group led by the Japanese government and including U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital - by Wednesday, the day of its annual shareholders meeting.
Toshiba did not have immediate comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game