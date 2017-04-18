Japan govt fund, bank mull bid with Broadcom for Toshiba chip unit -media

TOKYO, April 19 A Japanese government-backed
fund and policy bank are considering a joint bid with Broadcom
Ltd for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business,
a move that would vault the U.S. chipmaker into the lead to buy
the prized unit, the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.
A bid by Innovation Network Corp of Japan and the
Development Bank of Japan with Broadcom would appear to be aimed
at preventing Toshiba's chip technology from going to rivals in
China or South Korea, the Asahi said, citing an unidentified
source.
INCJ Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga said on Tuesday the fund was
looking at the chip auction although it had not participated in
the first round of bidding.
People familiar with the matter have told Reuters INCJ might
invest in the business as a minority partner - a move that would
help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to
national security.
INCJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment
outside business hours.
Media representatives for California-based Broadcom could
not immediately be reached for comment on the Asahi report. A
DBJ spokesman declined to comment. A DBJ spokesman declined to
comment on the report.
Toshiba is selling the memory business, which it this month
spun off as a separate unit, to help cover billions of dollar in
writedowns from its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co,
which filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors last
month.
Broadcom, which has partnered with private equity firm
Silver Lake Partners LP, put in the highest
first-round offer of 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for the chip
business, while Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, the world's largest electronics contract
manufacturer, offered 2 trillion yen, a person familiar with the
matter has said.
The other bidders are South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
and U.S. chipmaker Western Digital Corp, which has a
joint venture in Japan with Toshiba's chip unit.
