Japan govt investors tell Toshiba of plan to join chip unit bidding -sources

TOKYO May 19 Two Japanese government-backed
investors have formally informed Toshiba Corp of their
intention to take part in bids for its prized flash memory chip
business, sources familiar with the matter said.
State-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ)
and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) told the conglomerate of
their intention on Friday, said the sources, who declined to be
identified because the talks were private.
It was not clear whether INCJ and DBJ were working together
or if they would be teaming up with other suitors.
INCJ declined to comment. A representative for DBJ was not
immediately available to comment.
The Japanese TVs-to-nuclear conglomerate plans to close a
second round of bidding for the world's second-largest NAND chip
manufacturer on Friday.
Crisis-wracked Toshiba, which is depending on the sale to
cover a $9 billion hole in its accounts due to problems at now
bankrupt unit Westinghouse, is also open to entertaining new
bids after the second round closes, a person with knowledge of
the matter has said.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)