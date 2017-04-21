版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 09:24 BJT

Japan's trade minister says INCJ could invest in Toshiba chip unit if it made sense

TOKYO, April 21 Japanese government-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), can invest in Toshiba Corp's chip unit if it makes sense, the country's industry and trade minister said on Thursday.

"INCJ's role is to support industrial innovation and if a proposal meets its objectives then it can get involved," Minister of Economy Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said at a press briefing in Tokyo when asked about the possibility of INCJ investing in Toshiba.

Toshiba wants to sell its chip business to raise cash to cover charges at its U.S. nuclear business, Westinghouse Electric.

Mark Long, the chief financial officer, Western Digital Corp's, which wants to buy the unit, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that it was in talks with INCJ and the development Bank of Japan and would consider a joint bid with them. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐