FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Toshiba to book 40 bln yen net profit from sale of Landis+Gyr shares
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月21日 / 凌晨5点31分 / 1 天内

Toshiba to book 40 bln yen net profit from sale of Landis+Gyr shares

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would book a net profit of 40 billion yen ($357.3 million) from the sale of its 60 percent stake in Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr in the year ending March, 2018.

Landis+Gyr shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Friday. The IPO was triggered after Toshiba signaled earlier this month it wanted to sell its stake in Landis+Gyr to raise cash.

The state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan will also sell its 40 percent stake in Landis+Gyr, Toshiba said. ($1 = 111.9500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below