版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 13:28 BJT

Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 bln

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it is filing a lawsuit against joint venture partner Western Digital Corp.

Toshiba is claiming 120 billion yen ($1.07 billion) in damages, saying in a statement that Western Digital is interfering with the sale of its memory chip division.

Toshiba also said it has decided to shut out Western Digital employees based outside the Yokkaichi chip plant from accessing information relating to the two companies' joint venture. ($1 = 112.1800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐