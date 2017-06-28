Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 bln

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Wednesday it is filing a lawsuit against joint venture
partner Western Digital Corp.
Toshiba is claiming 120 billion yen ($1.07 billion) in
damages, saying in a statement that Western Digital is
interfering with the sale of its memory chip division.
Toshiba also said it has decided to shut out Western Digital
employees based outside the Yokkaichi chip plant from accessing
information relating to the two companies' joint venture.
($1 = 112.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)