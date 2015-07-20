Toshiba inflated profits by $1.2 bln with top execs' knowledge - investigation

TOKYO, July 20 Toshiba Corp overstated
its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion) over
several years in "institutional" accounting irregularities
involving top management, an independent committee said in a
report on Monday.
Toshiba Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka and his predecessor,
Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki, were aware of the overstatements of
profits and delays in reporting losses in a corporate culture
that "avoided going against superiors' wishes," the panel said
in a summary report filed by Toshiba to the Tokyo Stock
Exchange.
The overstatement was roughly triple Toshiba's initial
estimate. Sources have said Tanaka and Sasaki would resign in
the coming months and most of the board would be replaced to
take responsibility for Japan's worst corporate scandal in
years.
The report says much of the improper accounting, stretching
back to fiscal 2008, was intentional and would have been
difficult for auditors to catch.
The committee is to hold a news conference at 7 p.m. (1000
GMT) on Tuesday, according to the filing.
($1 = 124.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai; Writing by William
Mallard; Editing by Mike Collett-White)