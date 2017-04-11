版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 21:29 BJT

RPT-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement

(Repeats to link to corrected alert)

TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Toshiba Corp filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.

The filing carried a disclaimer from auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata LLC that it was unable to form an opinion of the results.

The move is unprecedented for a major Tokyo-based firm and will put financial regulators and the Tokyo Stock Exchange centre stage as they weigh whether to accept it, as well as the pros and cons of forcing it to delist.

For the nine months through December, Toshiba, a laptops-to-construction behemoth, reported deeper losses than previously estimated due to writedowns at U.S. nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐