RPT-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement

(Repeats to link to corrected alert)
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Toshiba Corp
filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an
endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the
nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.
The filing carried a disclaimer from auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata LLC that it was unable to
form an opinion of the results.
The move is unprecedented for a major Tokyo-based firm and
will put financial regulators and the Tokyo Stock Exchange
centre stage as they weigh whether to accept it, as well as the
pros and cons of forcing it to delist.
For the nine months through December, Toshiba, a
laptops-to-construction behemoth, reported deeper losses than
previously estimated due to writedowns at U.S. nuclear
subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)