Japan's Toshiba to start again on chip business sale - Jiji

TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's Toshiba is to
make a fresh start on selling a stake in its memory chip
business, having announced on Tuesday that it could now sell
most, or even all, of its prize asset, Jiji news agency said on
Wednesday.
Toshiba had previously planned to sell only about 20 percent
and closed the initial round of bids on Feb. 3 but bids from
investment funds and some industrial suitors were lower than
expected, Jiji said.
The fresh start could mean any sale would complete after the
end of the financial year next month, meaning Toshiba would not
be able to book the gain in this year's earnings, the report
said.
Toshiba is the world's second-biggest NAND chip producer
after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Potential buyers for the business include rivals such as SK
Hynix Inc, Micron Technology Inc as well as
investment fund Bain Capital, according to sources.
